UFC 230 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

UFC 230 on Saturday featured the first title defense from heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and did he ever deliver with a dominant victory.

Cormier used his elite wrestling skills to dominate "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis and finished with a second-round rear-naked choke. Cormier then called out Brock Lesnar in the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan—a fight that has been teased since he won the belt in July.

That seems obvious, right? Is there another fight that should be made instead? And what about Lewis?

In the co-main event, Jacare Souza stunned Chris Weidman to keep him from getting another title shot. Does Jacare get that title fight now? Where does Weidman go from here?

We'll answer those questions and more as we look at all the fights to come after a fun night at Madison Square Garden.

Ready? Here are the matches to make for every winner and loser from UFC 230.