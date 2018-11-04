Daniel Cormier Calls Out Brock Lesnar at UFC 230: 'Bring That...WWE Title Too!'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier made quick work of Derrick Lewis in UFC 230's main event Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, but the two-division champion still had something left on his plate after the fight. That something, of course, was his looming showdown with Brock Lesnar.

After scoring the second-round submission win, Cormier took to the microphone to call out his rival and ask him for a small favor. "Brock Lesnar! When you come, bring that brand-new WWE title, too," he said to Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview, per MMA Fighting. "I feel like being a WWE champion, too. Let's go! Let's go, Brock! Bring that belt with you if you come to my house."

Lesnar and Cormier have been linked since July, when Lesnar entered the Octagon to confront DC following his UFC 226 win over Stipe Miocic. While the contest has not yet been officially announced or attached to a specific event, all signs point to a showdown between the two in early 2019.

Despite being penciled in for a fight in the Octagon, Lesnar has been active in the WWE over recent months. On Friday, the Beast Incarnate captured the WWE Universal Championship at the promotion's controversial Crown Jewel event and is scheduled to face AJ Styles at Survivor Series in a non-title match on November 18.

While this raises questions about the timetable for Lesnar's Octagon return, or if he is even serious about doing so, UFC President Dana White indicated the UFC's plans are still in place when he spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

Per USA Today's Simon Samano, Lesnar is free to return to the Octagon on January 8, 2019, which could open the door for him to fight at UFC 233 on January 26 in Anaheim, California. His WWE schedule is a major X-factor regarding his return, however, so hold off on buying any plane tickets.