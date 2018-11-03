Video: Trae Young Drops 24 Points, Career-High 15 Assists in Win vs. Heat

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 3: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks stretches prior to the game against the Miami Heat on November 3, 2018 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Trae Young is getting a hang of the NBA, posting his second straight double-double in the Atlanta Hawks' 123-118 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. 

The Hawks rookie dropped 24 points, dished out a career-high 15 assists and grabbed six rebounds. 

Since a rough three-game stretch from Oct. 24 to 29 in which he shot 29.7 percent and had a 17-10 assist-to-turnover margin, Young has responded by going 24-of-45 from the field with 29 assists and 16 turnovers over the past three contests. 

If Young can corral his turnovers, the Hawks will have an ideal point guard to lead them into the future. As things stand, the 20-year-old has shown a ton of promise in the first nine games of his career. 

