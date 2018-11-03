Breeders' Cup 2018 Results: Early Favourite Accelerate Wins Classic Race

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Accelerate won the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, with the early favourite storming through the field to victory at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

A strong early pace had the sprinters in good stead, but the winner showed character as he convincingly pushed forward.

The Breeders' Cup highlighted the closing moments on Twitter:

Here's the result, with payouts via Daily Racing Form:

Breeders' Cup Classic ($6 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)

1 — 14 — Accelerate ($7.40; $6.00; $4.40)

2 — 4 — Gunnevera (n/a; $21.80; $11.80)

3 — 1 —Thunder Snow [IRE] (n/a; n/a; $8.00)

