Breeders' Cup 2018 Results: Early Favourite Accelerate Wins Classic Race

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 03: The field runs the first turn in the Breeders' Cup Distaff during day 2 of the Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs on November 3, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Accelerate won the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, with the early favourite storming through the field to victory at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

A strong early pace had the sprinters in good stead, but the winner showed character as he convincingly pushed forward.

The Breeders' Cup highlighted the closing moments on Twitter:

Here's the result, with payouts via Daily Racing Form:

                     

Breeders' Cup Classic ($6 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)

1 — 14 — Accelerate ($7.40; $6.00; $4.40)

2 — 4 — Gunnevera (n/a; $21.80; $11.80)

3 — 1 —Thunder Snow [IRE] (n/a; n/a; $8.00)

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

