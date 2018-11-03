Breeders' Cup 2018 Results: Early Favourite Accelerate Wins Classic Race

Breeders' Cup 2018 Results: Early Favourite Accelerate Wins Classic RaceNovember 3, 2018
Accelerate won the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, with the early favourite storming through the field to victory at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
A strong early pace had the sprinters in good stead, but the winner showed character as he convincingly pushed forward.
The Breeders' Cup highlighted the closing moments on Twitter:
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
Your name is forever etched in history, ACCELERATE!! #Bc18 #Classic 🏆🏇🏻🏆🏇🏻 https://t.co/2D84JomDul
Here's the result, with payouts via Daily Racing Form:
Breeders' Cup Classic ($6 million purse)
Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show)
1 — 14 — Accelerate ($7.40; $6.00; $4.40)
2 — 4 — Gunnevera (n/a; $21.80; $11.80)
3 — 1 —Thunder Snow [IRE] (n/a; n/a; $8.00)
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Full Race Results from the Breeders' Cup