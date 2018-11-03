Breeders' Cup 2018 Payouts: Prize Money Purse for Classic and More Races

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Breeders' Cup Classic was the main event when the best horses of the year got together at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, but it was not the only noteworthy race on horse racing's biggest day of the year.

It was certainly a wonderful day for Accelerate, and the Classic champion had plenty of company in the Breeders' Cup winner's circle

Accelerate's veteran trainer John Sadler won the first Breeders' Cup race of his career in 45th attempt.

Below, we'll break down the purse and payouts for each of the nine Breeders' Cup races Saturday along with a more detailed look at three of the winners from the crowded race card

Additionally, purse and complete orders of finish from every race can be found at the Breeders' Cup's official website.



Filly & Mare Sprint ($1 million)

1. Shamrock Rose: $53.80, $21.40, $11.20

2. Chalon: $14.60, $9.20

3. Anonymity: $15.60

Turf Sprint ($1 million)

1. Stormy Liberal: $16.00, $6.40, $4.00

2. World of Trouble: $3.80, $3.00

3. Disco Partner: $3.40

Dirt Mile ($1 million)

1. City of Light: $7.20, $4.20, $3.20

2. Seeking the Soul: $7.00, $4.60

3. Bravazo: $5.80

Filly & Mare Turf ($2 million)

1. Sistercharlie: $8.60, $4.20, $3.40

2. Wild Illusion: $4.80, $3.40

3. A Racing Beauty: $6.40

Sprint ($2 million)

1. Roy H: $7.40, $4.00, $2.60

2. Whitmore: $5.80, $3.60

3. Imperial Hint: $2.60

Mile ($2 million)

1. Expert Eye: $13.80, $7.00, $4.60

2. Catapult: $7.20, $4.60

3. Analyze It: $4.60

Distaff ($2 million)

1. Monomoy Girl: $5.60, $3.40, $3.00

2. Wow Cat: $5.40, $4.00

3. Midnight Bisou: $4.40

Turf ($4 million)

1. Enable: $3.60, $3.00, $2.60

2. Magical: $6.80, $4.80

3. Sadler’s Joy: $8.80

Classic ($6 million)

1. Accelerate: $7.40, $6.00, $4.40

2. Gunnevera: $21.80, $11.80

3. Thunder Snow: $8.00

Expert Eye rallied down the stretch and was a thrilling winner in the Breeders' Cup Mile.

Expert Eye edged out Catapult, who finished second and Analyze It managed to finish third after leading most of the way.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute was thrilled to bring his charge to Churchill Downs and come away with the victory. "He’s run a great race. Last time at Chantilly, he did not get the rub of the green," Stoute said, per Christine Oser of Horse Racing Nation. "We love coming to the Breeders’ Cup. It’s always great coming here."

The Breeders' Cup Turf went to Enable, who used a bold stretch run to capture the race as a big favorite.

Jockey Frankie Dettori held of Magical, who had the inside track on the final run down the stretch. Ryan Moore pushed Magical hard, and that brought out the best in Enable.

"It was a wonderful, wonderful stretch run by two great fillies," said Enable's trainer John Gosden on the NBC broadcast. "Frankie took her out wide where the course was more solid and it paid off."

The winner was as far back as seventh and not in an advantageous position entering the far turn. However, Dettori angled his horse out of trouble and then got the run from Enablee to win the race in thrilling fashion.

The Classic was anything but easy for Accelerate, who hesitated as prepared to enter the starting gate, which is part of his normal routine.

However, instead of struggling at the early part of the race from the No. 14 post, Accelerate broke well and was well-positioned in the middle of the pack before he made his move to get to the top of the stretch.

Accelerate ran well down the Churchill Downs stretch and held off Gunnevera, the second-place finisher. Thunder Snow ran a solid race and finished third.