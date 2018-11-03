Breeders' Cup 2018 Payouts: Prize Money Purse for Classic and More Races

Breeders' Cup 2018 Payouts: Prize Money Purse for Classic and More RacesNovember 3, 2018
The Breeders' Cup Classic was the main event when the best horses of the year got together at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, but it was not the only noteworthy race on horse racing's biggest day of the year.
It was certainly a wonderful day for Accelerate, and the Classic champion had plenty of company in the Breeders' Cup winner's circle
Accelerate's veteran trainer John Sadler won the first Breeders' Cup race of his career in 45th attempt.
Below, we'll break down the purse and payouts for each of the nine Breeders' Cup races Saturday along with a more detailed look at three of the winners from the crowded race card
Additionally, purse and complete orders of finish from every race can be found at the Breeders' Cup's official website.
What a ride by @iradortiz! Headed to the winner's circle a @BreedersCup Champion aboard Shamrock Rose!💜 https://t.co/KLCIpv6ZKE
Filly & Mare Sprint ($1 million)
1. Shamrock Rose: $53.80, $21.40, $11.20
2. Chalon: $14.60, $9.20
3. Anonymity: $15.60
Stormy Liberal and jockey @DraydenV entering the winners circle for the #BC18 Turf Sprint! https://t.co/i4KeueaTm2
Turf Sprint ($1 million)
1. Stormy Liberal: $16.00, $6.40, $4.00
2. World of Trouble: $3.80, $3.00
3. Disco Partner: $3.40
REPLAY: CITY OF LIGHT wins the #BC18 Dirt Mile at @ChurchillDowns! ✨@NBCSN #BreedersCup https://t.co/8LX8IIsooF
Dirt Mile ($1 million)
1. City of Light: $7.20, $4.20, $3.20
2. Seeking the Soul: $7.00, $4.60
3. Bravazo: $5.80
A come from behind victory on the outside by Sistercharlie in the Filly and Mare Turf! #BC18 https://t.co/eVNjwqzgVZ
Filly & Mare Turf ($2 million)
1. Sistercharlie: $8.60, $4.20, $3.40
2. Wild Illusion: $4.80, $3.40
3. A Racing Beauty: $6.40
What a horse! Roy H wins the @TwinSpires @BreedersCup Sprint again! #BC18 https://t.co/xzCFhiII4G
Sprint ($2 million)
1. Roy H: $7.40, $4.00, $2.60
2. Whitmore: $5.80, $3.60
3. Imperial Hint: $2.60
Frankie Dettori and Sir Michael Stoute are on the board - Expert Eye wins the @BreedersCup Mile! #BC18 https://t.co/yseA3Rnyls
Mile ($2 million)
1. Expert Eye: $13.80, $7.00, $4.60
2. Catapult: $7.20, $4.60
3. Analyze It: $4.60
Monomoy Girl holds off a late push to win the Distaff! #BC18 Watch more @BreedersCup: https://t.co/j4dt5b0o7J https://t.co/A5KddYflqt
Distaff ($2 million)
1. Monomoy Girl: $5.60, $3.40, $3.00
2. Wow Cat: $5.40, $4.00
3. Midnight Bisou: $4.40
Turf ($4 million)
1. Enable: $3.60, $3.00, $2.60
2. Magical: $6.80, $4.80
3. Sadler’s Joy: $8.80
ENABLE is simply superior in the $4M @LonginesEq #BreedersCup Turf!!! https://t.co/IdiHl8BKpy
Classic ($6 million)
1. Accelerate: $7.40, $6.00, $4.40
2. Gunnevera: $21.80, $11.80
3. Thunder Snow: $8.00
Expert Eye rallied down the stretch and was a thrilling winner in the Breeders' Cup Mile.
Expert Eye edged out Catapult, who finished second and Analyze It managed to finish third after leading most of the way.
Trainer Sir Michael Stoute was thrilled to bring his charge to Churchill Downs and come away with the victory. "He’s run a great race. Last time at Chantilly, he did not get the rub of the green," Stoute said, per Christine Oser of Horse Racing Nation. "We love coming to the Breeders’ Cup. It’s always great coming here."
The Breeders' Cup Turf went to Enable, who used a bold stretch run to capture the race as a big favorite.
Jockey Frankie Dettori held of Magical, who had the inside track on the final run down the stretch. Ryan Moore pushed Magical hard, and that brought out the best in Enable.
"It was a wonderful, wonderful stretch run by two great fillies," said Enable's trainer John Gosden on the NBC broadcast. "Frankie took her out wide where the course was more solid and it paid off."
The winner was as far back as seventh and not in an advantageous position entering the far turn. However, Dettori angled his horse out of trouble and then got the run from Enablee to win the race in thrilling fashion.
The Classic was anything but easy for Accelerate, who hesitated as prepared to enter the starting gate, which is part of his normal routine.
However, instead of struggling at the early part of the race from the No. 14 post, Accelerate broke well and was well-positioned in the middle of the pack before he made his move to get to the top of the stretch.
Accelerate ran well down the Churchill Downs stretch and held off Gunnevera, the second-place finisher. Thunder Snow ran a solid race and finished third.
