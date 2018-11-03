Arsenal Draw with Liverpool After Alexandre Lacazette's Stunning Equaliser

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist INovember 3, 2018

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, left, celebrates with Danny Welbeck after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates stadium in London, England, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Alexandre Lacazette secured a 1-1 draw for Arsenal against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, after the Reds had gone ahead through James Milner

The first half provided plenty of chances but no goals for either side. Both teams did manage to get the ball in the back of the net, but Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Lacazette saw their efforts disallowed for offside.

The breakthrough came on the hour mark through Milner. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only parry a cross from Mane, and the ball fell to Milner to drive home. 

Arsenal grabbed the point they deserved with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Substitute Alex Iwobi found Lacazette with a pass, and although Alisson came out of his goal to narrow the angle, the striker turned and curled home a superb finish. 

     

What's Next?

Arsenal host Sporting on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. Liverpool travel to play Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Live: Juventus Host Cagliari

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Juventus Host Cagliari

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Hot Takes: Modric Must Be Benched for Ceballos

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hot Takes: Modric Must Be Benched for Ceballos

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Reus Finishes Perfect Move in 1-0 Dortmund Win 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Reus Finishes Perfect Move in 1-0 Dortmund Win 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Saturday's Premier League Action as It Happened

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Saturday's Premier League Action as It Happened

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport