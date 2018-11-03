Arsenal Draw with Liverpool After Alexandre Lacazette's Stunning Equaliser

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Alexandre Lacazette secured a 1-1 draw for Arsenal against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, after the Reds had gone ahead through James Milner.

The first half provided plenty of chances but no goals for either side. Both teams did manage to get the ball in the back of the net, but Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Lacazette saw their efforts disallowed for offside.

The breakthrough came on the hour mark through Milner. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only parry a cross from Mane, and the ball fell to Milner to drive home.

Arsenal grabbed the point they deserved with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Substitute Alex Iwobi found Lacazette with a pass, and although Alisson came out of his goal to narrow the angle, the striker turned and curled home a superb finish.

What's Next?

Arsenal host Sporting on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. Liverpool travel to play Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday.

