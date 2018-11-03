Real Madrid Beat Real Valladolid in Santiago Solari's La Liga Managerial Debut

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid 2-0 on Saturday in caretaker manager Santiago Solari's first La Liga game in charge of Los Blancos, thanks to a Kiko Olivas own goal and a Sergio Ramos penalty.

Los Blancos began the game brightly but fizzled out quickly against an organised visiting side. Enes Unal and Toni Villa both had sights of goal for Real Valladolid in the opening 45 minutes but couldn't find a way past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The hosts improved slightly after the break but needed a slice of luck to open the scoring on 83 minutes. Substitute Vinicius Junior drove inside from the right and sent in a cross that hit Olivas and wrong-footed goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Ramos doubled their lead five minutes later from the penalty spot after Karim Benzema had been brought down. The captain chipped the penalty past Masip to make it two wins out of two for Solari.

Solari Needs to Bench Modric, Start Ceballos

Real Madrid may have taken all three points, but they toiled for long periods and struggled to create clear chances against Real Valladolid.

The midfield lacked the energy and drive needed to break down an organised visiting team. Their greatest threat in the first half was from crosses into the box from left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The second half brought a little more desire, but the team were lacking the usual spark and creativity provided by Luka Modric.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan said the Croatian needs a rest:

Madrid did go on to win the game, although it will surely not have escaped Solari's notice that their goals came from a big deflection and the penalty spot.

The win may prove to be a turning point for Madrid, but Solari does need to give Modric a rest.

The midfielder has enjoyed a successful year, winning a fourth UEFA Champions League and helping Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. However, his exploits look to have caught up with him, and he would benefit from a break.

Dani Ceballos would be the perfect option to come into the team in his absence. The 22-year-old would bring the energy required and can help feed the Madrid attack.



Football writer Simon Harrison said he improves their midfield:

Despite the win, Real Madrid are still some way short of their best form, but freshening up the team would help them to regain their attacking power.

What's Next?

Real Madrid are in UEFA Champions League action at Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday and then play Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday. Real Valladolid host Eibar in La Liga on Saturday.