Breeders' Cup 2018 Post Positions: Horse Odds, Prize Money Predictions and More

Horse racing's top event outside of the Triple Crown takes place at the site of the Kentucky Derby Saturday.

Saturday's races at the 2018 Breeders' Cup begin at noon ET, with the showcase races starting at 4:16 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The three marquee races are highlighted by the Breeders' Cup Classic, which carries a $6 million purse.

Directly before the Classic, the Breeders' Cup Distaff for the top fillies in the world and the Breeders' Cup Turf take place with $2 million and $4 million paid out in the respective races.

Post Positions and Odds (Odds via OddsChecker)

Full list of post positions for each of the nine Saturday races can be found here.

Breeders' Cup Classic

1. Thunder Snow (14-1)

2. Roaring Lion (12-1)

3. Catholic Boy (13-2)

4. Gunnevara (40-1)

5. Lone Sailor (100-1)

6. McKinzie (9-2)

7. West Coast (7-1)

8. Pavel (50-1)

9. Mendelssohn (10-1)

10. Yoshida (14-1)

11. Mind Your Biscuits (14-1)

12. Axelrod (66-1)

13. Discreet Lover (50-1)

14. Accelerate (5-1)

Breeders' Cup Turf

1. Talismanic (16-1)

2. Enable (4-6)

3. Channel Maker (16-1)

4. Robert Bruce (28-1)

5. Magical (13-2)

6. Arklow (100-1)

7. Glorious Empire (40-1)

8. Liam the Charmer (100-1)

9. Quarteto De Cortas (125-1)

10. Hi Happy (100-1)

11. Sadler's Joy (66-1)

12. Waldgeist (7-1)

13. Hunting Horn (50-1)

Breeders' Cup Distaff

1. Champagne Problems (50-1)

2. Abel Tasman (5-2)

3. La Force (25-1)

4. Mopotism (100-1)

5. Wonder Gadot (25-1)

6. Verve's Tale (66-1)

7. Midnight Bisou (6-1)

8. Vale Dori (14-1)

9. Wow Cat (12-1)

10. Blue Prize (14-1)

11. Monomoy Girl (5-2)

Predictions

Accelerate Fends Off Challengers To Win Classic

Accelerate enters Saturday's final race as the favorite to take home one of horse racing's top prizes.

Although he's won six of his last seven races, Accelerate will face his toughest set of challenges yet from the 13 other horses in the field.

McKinzie and West Coast, who come out of the gates next to each other, as well as Catholic Boy should test Accelerate over the course of a mile-and-a-quarter at Churchill Downs.

McKinzie carries a similar winning pedigree to Accelerate, as he's won four of the five races he's been entered in.

Catholic Boy has won his last three races, while West Coast came up second to Accelerate in their last race before the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita in September.

The difference for Accelerate will be his starting position, as he'll find some clean space by getting ahead from the No. 14 post position.

While the other horses jockey for position, Accelerate will be able to surge into the lead and take control of the race.

Accelerate's victory will bring in a haul of $3.3 million, as every winner at the Breeders' Cup receives 55 percent of the race purse.

McKinzie will emerge from the group of contenders to take second place, which will earn his owners $1.020 million.

Monomoy Girl Dominates Distaff

The biggest race for fillies at the Breeders' Cup will also be taken by the favorite, as Monomoy Girl will rebound from her first loss in six races to take the $1.1 million winner's prize.

Just like Accelerate, Monomoy Girl begins the Breeders' Cup Distaff from the outside post position, which could benefit her as she tries to break into the front positions of the race in clear space.

The horse trained by Brad Cox has plenty of experience against the other horses in the field, including Midnight Bisou, who defeated the Distaff favorite in September.

Midnight Bisou and Abel Tasman will challenge Monomoy Girl, as they've done in the past, but both fillies won't finish in the top three.

Keep an eye on Wonder Gadot as a long shot to finish in the top three, as she finished third behind Midnight Bisou and Monomoy Girl in September and has two wins since June.

