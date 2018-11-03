Romelu Lukaku Injured; Alexis Sanchez Starts for Manchester United

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United celebrate following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez started for Manchester United against Bournemouth on Saturday after Romelu Lukaku was ruled out through injury.

United boss Jose Mourinho discussed the team news with BT Sport ahead of the match: 

Sanchez last started a Premier League match for the Red Devils in September. He has found himself struggling for form this season, having contributed just one goal and an assist in eight appearances in all competitions.

As such, minutes on the pitch have been hard to come by for the Chile international in recent weeks.

Lukaku, who has returned four goals in 14 matches, has not been in much better form, though Mourinho did start him on the bench for United's most recent match as they beat Everton 2-1.

With the Belgian absent entirely at the Vitality Stadium, Sanchez has the chance to stake a claim for more opportunities.

He will need to perform much better than he has this season, though, or he will find himself out of the team once again when Lukaku is fit.

Related

    Live: Bournemouth vs. Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Bournemouth vs. Man Utd

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Leonardo Jardim on the List of Candidates for Madrid Job

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leonardo Jardim on the List of Candidates for Madrid Job

    José Félix Díaz
    via MARCA in English

    Klopp Rules Out Liverpool Spending Big in January

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Rules Out Liverpool Spending Big in January

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Man City & FIFA Deny New FFP Allegations

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City & FIFA Deny New FFP Allegations

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report