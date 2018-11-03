FIFA, Manchester City Respond to Financial Fair Play Allegations

MOHD RASFAN/Getty Images

FIFA and Manchester City have denied allegations that FIFA president Gianni Infantino helped the club avoid financial fair play sanctions.

On Friday, Der Spiegel published the allegations aimed at Infantino based on documents from a Football Leaks investigation, reporting that he "cut secret deals" with City and Paris Saint-Germain in 2014 while he was general secretary of UEFA to avoid heavy penalties for breaching FFP regulations.

Per the Mirror's Alex Richards, the Sky Blues said in a statement: "We will not be providing any comment on out of context materials purported to have been hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people. The attempt to damage the club's reputation is organised and clear."

Meanwhile, FIFA said:

"We have become aware of various articles published today about FIFA.

"Four weeks ago, a group of journalists sent several hundred questions to FIFA, based on private and internal emails and other information which had been accessed (illegally) by third parties.

"Despite the fact that we answered the questions posed to us in a straightforward and honest manner, certain media decided to ignore most of our answers and to distort both the facts and the truth in a deliberate attempt to discredit FIFA and to mislead their readers. This is evident."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

