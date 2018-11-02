Robert Whittaker to Defend UFC Middleweight Title in Fight vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Robert Whittaker's next defense of the UFC middleweight championship will be against Kelvin Gastelum.

UFC President Dana White told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto the bout will happen in Australia at some point next year.

Okamoto reported the UFC is looking to hold a pay-per-view show in Melbourne on Feb. 10.

"We'll announce that when it's time," White said Friday. "It'll be in Australia."

