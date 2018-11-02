Robert Whittaker to Defend UFC Middleweight Title in Fight vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 3, 2018

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: Robert Whittaker of New Zealand celebrates after defeating Yoel Romero of Cuba by split decision in their middleweight fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Robert Whittaker's next defense of the UFC middleweight championship will be against Kelvin Gastelum

UFC President Dana White told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto the bout will happen in Australia at some point next year. 

Okamoto reported the UFC is looking to hold a pay-per-view show in Melbourne on Feb. 10. 

"We'll announce that when it's time," White said Friday. "It'll be in Australia."

                                                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

