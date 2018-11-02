Triple H to Undergo Surgery After Pectoral Injury Diagnosed as Tear

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

WWE announced that Triple H suffered a possible torn pectoral muscle during his tag team match with Shawn Michaels against The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel on Friday.

Triple H plans to undergo surgery after returning to the United States from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Michaels and Triple H were victorious in what was The Heartbreak Kid's first match since losing eight years ago to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

Despite suffering a torn pec, The Game put the finishing touches on the bout by hitting Kane with a Pedigree and pinning him for the win.

Triple H remained outside the ring for much of the match with Kane chokeslamming him through the announce table to cover for the injury:

That forced HBK to carry the load, and the 53-year-old did so despite his lengthy in-ring absence.

At 49, Triple H is only a part-time wrestler, so his injury likely won't have a major impact on the product in the coming weeks and months.

He is a regular at WrestleMania, however, and he will have five months to recover before WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Until then, Triple H will continue to fulfill his duties as the WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, as well as the head man in charge of NXT.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).