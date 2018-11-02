Marcus Smart Raps About $52M Celtics Contract in Music Video

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart had to play the waiting game for a new contract this past offseason as he hit the market as a restricted free agent, but now that he has secured the bag, the Boston Celtics guard has reason to make a music video.

Fifty-million reasons, to be exact.

Fresh off signing a four-year, $52 million deal, Smart teamed up with Trey Davis and rapper iAmCompton to let the world know that he got paid. TMZ Sports posted a look at the freestyle track which includes the following line: "52 mil, that’s a new deal, 13 a year, n---a, look how I live. Penthouse suite, n---a, that’s a new feel."

The video was reportedly never supposed to be released, but they eventually reconsidered and decided to make it public.

After spending his first four years in the NBA playing on a rookie contract, being rewarded with a sizable eight-figure deal has to feel good. And Smart's not afraid to let it be known.

If he and the Celtics can win the NBA championship in June, he'll have even more material to work with next summer.