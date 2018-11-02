Marcus Smart Raps About $52M Celtics Contract in Music Video

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after hitting a three point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 3, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart had to play the waiting game for a new contract this past offseason as he hit the market as a restricted free agent, but now that he has secured the bag, the Boston Celtics guard has reason to make a music video. 

Fifty-million reasons, to be exact.

Fresh off signing a four-year, $52 million deal, Smart teamed up with Trey Davis and rapper iAmCompton to let the world know that he got paid. TMZ Sports posted a look at the freestyle track which includes the following line: "52 mil, that’s a new deal, 13 a year, n---a, look how I live. Penthouse suite, n---a, that’s a new feel."

The video was reportedly never supposed to be released, but they eventually reconsidered and decided to make it public.

After spending his first four years in the NBA playing on a rookie contract, being rewarded with a sizable eight-figure deal has to feel good. And Smart's not afraid to let it be known.

If he and the Celtics can win the NBA championship in June, he'll have even more material to work with next summer.

