Spencer Dinwiddie Would 'Love' 4-Year, $48M Contract Extension with Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

As Spencer Dinwiddie continues to play an integral role for the Brooklyn Nets, the veteran point guard would be happy to sign a long-term extension with the franchise.

Per The Athletic's Michael Scotto, Dinwiddie spoke about the possibility of receiving a new deal from the Nets.

"Oh, I mean, I'd love to have one," he said. "I'd love to be here. This organization has shown me hospitality and given me an opportunity like I haven't had in the NBA before, so I'm definitely indebted to them, and if they decide to sign me, I'd be one of the happiest players in the league."

Scotto noted the Nets can present Dinwiddie with a maximum contract of four years and $48 million starting on Dec. 8, but if he accepted it during the season, the team likely wouldn't be able to offer two max deals to free agents next summer.

Since signing a three-year deal with the Nets in December 2016, Dinwiddie has turned into a massive bargain. The 25-year-old is on pace to have career-highs in points (14.9), shooting percentage (48.9) and three-point percentage (43.5) in 2018-19.

The Nets are paying Dinwiddie $1.656 million this season. He has gone from an unheralded second-round draft pick out of Colorado in 2014—due in no small part to a torn ACL he suffered in January 2014—to an essential role player in Brooklyn.

Playing alongside Caris LeVert and D'Angelo Russell, Dinwiddie gives the Nets a solid core that can help them take positive strides after three straight seasons of winning fewer than 30 games.