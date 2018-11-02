Breeders' Cup 2018 Payouts: Prize Money Purse Info for All Races on Friday

Associated Press

Game Winner is his name, and the top two-year-old did not disappoint as he charged down the stretch to win the Sentient Breeders' Cup Juvenile Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

The 1 1/16-mile race was the biggest race of the opening day of the Breeders' Cup, and the Bob Baffert-trained horse served notice that he may be the favorite in May when he returns to Churchill Downs on the first Saturday for the Kentucky Derby.

Game Winner was the even-money favorite in the $2 million race, but he had to rally down the stretch to gain the victory. He started slowly and appeared somewhat tentative in the first half of the race. However, once Game Winner was able to dig in, he mounted a big rally to get the victory in 1:43.67.

It was anything but an easy trip as Game Winner bumped with Knicks Go down the stretch. However that impediment did not stop jockey Joel Rosario and his horse, as the pair powered down the stretch for the victory over Knicks Go and Signalman, the show horse.

Game Winner is unbeaten in four starts, and three of those winners came in Grade 1 stakes. That should stamp Baffert's horse as the one to beat next spring.

"He likes Churchill Downs, so that's a good sign," Baffert said after the race, per Jonathan Lintner of Horse Racing Nation. "We've just got to keep him healthy. We've got a few there that we're getting ready. Thank the Lord that this horse came through and everything went well for us today, because these races are hard to win."

Results and payouts

1. Game Winner: $4.00, $3.20, $2.80

2. Knicks Go: $21.40, $11.20

3. Signalman: $15.80

Here's a recap of how the four other Friday Breeders' Cup races finished.

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

5 1/2 Furlongs on turf for 2-year-olds

Purse: $1 million

Results and payouts

1. Bulletin: $10.60, $6.20, $4.40

2. Chelsea Cloisters: $19.80, $10.60

3. So Perfect: $5.80

The speed held up in the the 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint as Bulletin made the lead from the first jump and held it throughout the race. Bulletin was challenged by 24-1 shot Chelsea Cloisters, but 5-2 favorite Soldier's Call broke slowly and did not hit the board,

Bulletin is trained by Todd Pletcher, and he was thrilled with Bulletin's performance. "Fantastic way to start," Pletcher said, per Christine Oser of Horse Racing Nation. "He broke really well and was sharp. He took it to them the whole way. It was a big race. We wanted to leave there running. He finished up nicely. Nothing like winning one."

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

1 mile on turf for 2-year-old fillies

Purse: $1 million

Results and payouts

1. Newspaperofrecord: $3.20, $2.60, $2.40

2. East: $8.20, $6.00

3. Stellar Agent: $21.00

The second Breeders' Cup race of the day also went to the early leader, as Newspaperofrecord got out of the gate first and was never given a significant challenge. The 3-5 favorite had excellent footing as she won the race in 1:39.0 and has won all three of her career starts. East ran with speed and was able to close to second place, ahead of longshot Stellar Agent, the third-place finisher.

The Breeders' Cup Tito's Handmade Vodka Juvenile Fillies

1 1/16 mile on dirt for 2-year-old fillies

Purse: $2 million

Results and payouts

1. Jaywalk: $13.00, $5.20, $4.20

2. Restless Rider: $4.00, $3.20

3. Vibrance: $10.80



The Juvenile Fillies was the first Breeders' Cup race run on the dirt and early leader Jaywalk took this race. Jaywalk ran comfortably in the early part of the race and hit her stride in the run for home and was a clear winner over Restless Rider in 1:43.62. That filly was unable to come up with the run that would have been needed to catch Jaywalk. Vibrance, a 35-1 shot took third over race favorite Bellafine.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

1 mile on turf for 2-year-old colts and geldings

Purse: $1 million

Results and payout

1. Line of Duty: $9.00, $5.20, $4.20

2. Uncle Benny: $8.00, $5.80

3. Somelikeithotbrown: $8.20

Unlike the first three Breeders' Cup races, the Juvenile Turf came down to the final strides as Line of Duty rallied down the stretch to pick up the victory and reward his backers with a $9 payoff. Line of Duty had to survive an inquiry as he bumped stretch-running Uncle Benny in the late stretch.

Line of Duty veered in while Uncle Benny veered out, and while the contact was noticeable, it did not seem to impact either horse's performance. Somelikeithotbrown had led the race most of the way, but Line of Duty and Uncle Benny were too strong in the final strides.

Jockey William Buick was relieved that Line of Duty withstood the stewards' decision. "I thought Line of Duty was the best horse and deserved to win," Buick said on the NBCSports broadcast. "But waiting for the decision was the most anxious I have ever been on a race course. I am glad the stewards made the right choice."