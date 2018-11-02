Wayne Rooney Reportedly Doesn't Want European Loan Return Following Playoff Loss

Nick Wass/Associated Press

DC United forward Wayne Rooney reportedly doesn't want to return to European football on a short-term loan following his team's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs on Thursday night.

Rooney missed a penalty in DC's shootout loss to Columbus Crew, bringing the curtain down on his debut season in the United States.

In the past, some high-profile players have made switches to European teams at the end of the MLS campaign, including David Beckham, Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane. However, according to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, that's not something Rooney is looking at.

"[When] he signed for the American club in the summer, Rooney said he was not interested in playing for anyone else while under contract there, a stance he has reiterated," said Keegan." Sources close to the player have told Sportsmail that remains the case and that Rooney, who signed a multi-year deal, will use the time off to rest and embrace life on the other side of the Atlantic."

The 33-year-old posted the following message on social media after his team's chances of MLS Cup glory were dashed:

Rooney spoke about a potential short-term deal to ESPN FC last month:

After ending a 13-year spell at Manchester United and returning to Everton in 2017, Rooney spent a year back with his boyhood club.

While he finished as the team's top scorer in the 2017-18 season, he was allowed to move on ahead of the current campaign by new Toffees boss Marco Silva. DC United were bottom of the table when the forward arrived, but his 12 goals and six assists saw them make a late run for the playoffs.

Podcaster Nipun Chopra believes Rooney surpassed expectations in his debut term in the capital:



On that evidence, and his performances at times for Everton last season, some would say Rooney still has what it takes to make an impact back in one of Europe's top five leagues.

His experience would certainly be invaluable for a lot of squads. Rooney is England's and Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer, as well as a five-time Premier League champion and UEFA Champions League winner.

Rooney may not have the same energy in his legs as he did in his younger days, but he's still capable of moments like this:

At this stage of his career, some recuperation for Rooney is vital, especially given he has had to adapt to a new league and different challenges posed by playing in MLS.

The former United man has quickly become an inspirational figure for his new team, and after their brilliant end to the campaign, he will hope to be part of a much more competitive outfit on a consistent basis next season.