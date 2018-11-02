Hue Jackson Says Browns Firing 'Truly, Really About Baker Mayfield'

David Richard/Associated Press

Hue Jackson believes the Cleveland Browns fired him as head coach due to the on-field struggles of Baker Mayfield.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Jackson discussed why he was let go from the team after they started 2-5-1 this season:

"I think when you stop and look at it, it's truly, really about Baker Mayfield. I think they want to do everything they can to put him in the situation ... I mean, you got the first pick in the draft—who I think is going to be a franchise quarterback; who's going to be a sensational player—and he's not playing as well. So again, here is the perfect storm to move forward and move on."

Jackson ended his tenure in Cleveland with a 3-36-1 record that included a winless 2017 season. Along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, he was fired on Monday following a 33-18 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who's in his second season with the Browns, is taking over for Jackson on an interim basis.

In an interview with Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Thursday, Jackson said there were "disagreements" on the coaching staff but stopped short of calling it internal discord.

"I didn't perceive it (that way)," he said. "I think you can disagree with people and not have it be discord. Discord to me is a strong word. It means there's always infighting. That's a pretty hot word."

Mayfield, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in April, has shown promise in his rookie season. He has thrown for 1,471 yards and eight touchdowns in six games.

Cleveland's future success depends on Mayfield becoming a franchise quarterback. The front office took a bold step by firing the head coach midseason, but it does give them a head start on finding a long-term answer this offseason.