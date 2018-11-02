Pep Guardiola Denies Manchester City Made €250M Lionel Messi Transfer Bid

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Manchester City Head Coach / Manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City FC at Camp Nou on October 19, 2016 in Barcelona. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed speculation that the club made a move for Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and has said he will never try to sign him in the future.

It was reported by El Mundo (h/t Football Espana) that City were ready to meet the €250 million (£219 million) clause in Messi's old contract. The Argentina international signed a new deal in 2017 that included a trigger amount of €700 million (£614 million).

However, when asked about the rumours on Friday in his press conference, Guardiola rubbished any notion that City tried to sign the 31-year-old, per James Robson of the Evening Standard.

"When I left Barcelona and went to Bayern Munich and Manchester City I never asked Messi to come here," said the City manager. "I never went to both clubs and said I want this player. I know how important he is for Barcelona. I never made the first step to say I want this player. Never. I said a thousand times I want him to stay at Barcelona. I want that."

    

