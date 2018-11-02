Pep Guardiola Denies Manchester City Made €250M Lionel Messi Transfer Bid

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed speculation that the club made a move for Barcelona icon Lionel Messi and has said he will never try to sign him in the future.

It was reported by El Mundo (h/t Football Espana) that City were ready to meet the €250 million (£219 million) clause in Messi's old contract. The Argentina international signed a new deal in 2017 that included a trigger amount of €700 million (£614 million).

However, when asked about the rumours on Friday in his press conference, Guardiola rubbished any notion that City tried to sign the 31-year-old, per James Robson of the Evening Standard.

"When I left Barcelona and went to Bayern Munich and Manchester City I never asked Messi to come here," said the City manager. "I never went to both clubs and said I want this player. I know how important he is for Barcelona. I never made the first step to say I want this player. Never. I said a thousand times I want him to stay at Barcelona. I want that."

