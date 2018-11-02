Bryce Harper 'Honored' to Be on MLB The Show 19 Cover; Unsure with Which Team

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced Friday that free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper will be featured on the cover of the MLB The Show 19 video game releasing on March 26, 2019.

Harper expressed excitement over being chosen for the honor:

Harper noted that the cover won't be finalized until he signs with a team this offseason. In the placeholder photo, Harper is wearing a white jacket.

The 26-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals, but the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new contract.

Harper is coming off an up-and-down season that saw him hit .249 with 34 home runs and a career-high 100 RBI.

While the six-time All-Star put up solid numbers, the Nats struggled as a whole and missed the playoffs after going 82-80.

Harper has one of the most impressive resumes of any player to enter Major League Baseball in years, as he went from being the No. 1 overall pick in 2010 MLB draft to winning National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2012 and the National League MVP award in 2015.

The exciting slugger will be a highly sought-after commodity on the free-agent market, and the fact that he'll be in the headlines throughout the winter ensures that MLB The Show 19 will be as well.