Real Madrid Reportedly Make Approach for AC Milan's Suso

Real Madrid have reportedly been in touch regarding AC Milan winger Suso.

According to Il Corriere della Sera (h/t Calciomercato.com), the Spaniard has caught the attention of Los Blancos, and he is said to be reciprocal to their interest.

Suso is reported to have a €38 million release clause valid until July 15 next year for clubs outside Serie A, and Chelsea are also said to be in the queue for his signature.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool as a youngster but made just 21 appearances for the Reds before joining Milan, having struggled to impress at Anfield.

The winger has become an important figure for the Rossoneri and contributed eight goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season.

In 10 Serie A matches in this campaign, he's already halfway to matching those tallies:

On Wednesday, he scored a fine effort to help Milan record a 2-1 win over Genoa:

Such a goal has become a familiar sight for Suso, who specialises in cutting in from the right before unleashing with his left foot.

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti and Scouted Football's Jake Entwistle are among many who have been impressed with him:

Real Madrid would be a significant step up for the winger, but they're in need of someone who can make the difference in the final third as they've struggled since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Los Blancos sit ninth in La Liga having scored just 14 goals this season, half the number Barcelona have managed.

Few players could replicate the numbers Ronaldo produced each year in Madrid, and Suso is yet to show he could do that, but he has proved himself to be a decisive match-winner for Milan.