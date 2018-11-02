TMZ: Red Sox Left $195K Tip at LA Nightclub After World Series Win vs. Dodgers

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox left a $195,000 tip on top of their $300,000 tab at the Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles after their Game 5 victory over the Dodgers on Sunday night that clinched the 2018 World Series.

On Friday, TMZ Sports reported the half-million celebration, which featured 169 bottles of champagne, 17 bottles of Jack Daniel's and a variety of other alcohol, was handled by "someone with the team."

The Red Sox didn't stop there, though.

They returned home for a party in Boston at the Icon Nightclub on Tuesday night that included more than 40 cases of champagne en route to another $300,000 bill, per TMZ Sports.

The Red Sox were right back in the spotlight Wednesday morning when they manned the duck boats for their championship parade that started at Fenway Park.

Although the whirlwind nature of the celebration is probably now over, there will likely be several more parties throughout the offseason as the Red Sox honor their ninth championship, including their fourth since the 2004 season.

It wouldn't be a surprise if they did it all again next season thanks to a star-studded roster led by Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts, Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello.