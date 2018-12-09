LeSean McCoy Injures Hamstring, Won't Return vs. Jets

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Bills confirmed in the third quarter McCoy wouldn't return. He finished with one yard on two carries.

McCoy is one of the NFL's most accomplished active rushers with six Pro Bowl selections and two appearances on the first-team All-Pro squad. He was mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the deadline with the Bills struggling, but he didn't end up getting moved.

The 30-year-old University of Pittsburgh product has remained mostly durable throughout his pro career. He missed just 11 games across his first nine years in the league. He sat out a game earlier this season while recovering from a rib injury.

Since McCoy is forced back out of the lineup with the latest ailment, Chris Ivory should receive the lion's share of the touches, including the early-down and red-zone work. Marcus Murphy also figures to contribute, most commonly on third down and other passing situations.

Ultimately, it's developed into another lost season for the Bills one year after ending their 17-year playoff drought. They may take the cautious route with McCoy as they attempt to evaluate options looking toward 2019 and beyond.