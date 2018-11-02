Manchester United Review Security After Man Brought Toy Guns into Old Trafford

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are conducting a "full review" of their security protocols after one of the pitch invaders during their 1-0 defeat to Juventus last month was found to have two toy guns in his backpack.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, several supporters made it onto the pitch during the UEFA Champions League fixture, with one discovered to have brought two toy guns into Old Trafford, though he did not bring them onto the pitch with him.

A spokesperson for United was quoted by Stone as saying:

"Carrying a children's miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an irresponsible act. Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone.

"However, as the security and safety of all fans and staff is the absolute priority at Manchester United, the club immediately launched an investigation.

"This includes a full review of our already rigorous security protocols, using our own security teams together with external expert consultants."

