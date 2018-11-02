Liverpool Reportedly Confident over New Long-Term Joe Gomez Contract

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are said to be confident Joe Gomez will pen a new long-term contract at the club after it was reported the Reds were planning to offer a new bumper deal for the defender following his fine start to the season.

Gomez, 21, has enjoyed a breakout campaign at Anfield, and the Mirror's David Maddock wrote Liverpool are hopeful the former Charlton Athletic ace will sign.

His current contract on Merseyside doesn't expire until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, but it's not surprising Liverpool are keen to hand their man more rewarding terms.

Saturday's 4-1 win over Cardiff City was the first league match this season in which Gomez has not featured.

Dejan Lovren is now back in the side, but Gomez has continued to show his value at full-back, and StatsBomb recently compared his attributes to those of the Croat, where he looked the superior player:

Gomez has shown extraordinary pace for one so capable in central defence and is finally showing his potential after a couple of injury-ravaged campaigns at Anfield.

Maddock's report also included comment from manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been impressed by his defender's startling progress in the top flight:

"He has a big future here at Liverpool, no doubt about that. Joe is a very important part of the squad and it’s so nice to see. I remember when I came in and everybody told me about him.

"Now, seeing him full of confidence, and being really fit, I know what they were talking about when they told me how good he was and, much more importantly, how good he is.

"I knew him, but not really well, and everybody told me how good he was when he came to Liverpool. Then he got the injury and he has had to fight back. It took a while, but he has shown so much determination."



Lovren has returned to his role in central defence in recent weeks, but the blossoming partnership witnessed between Gomez and Virgil van Dijk may be a sign of the centre-back tandem we see in years to come.

The two have already been shown to have a good relationship off the pitch, as well as on it:

Gomez's progress at club level has yielded results on the international stage, and he was one of those who played the full 90 minutes in last month's 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over Spain in Seville.

Maddock said the youngster has indicated he'd be open to extending his stay, and Gomez recently said he's enjoying his rise on Merseyside, per Anfield HQ:

The Daily Star reported in December 2017 that Gomez earns £10,000 per week on his current terms, and it's possible Liverpool may simply opt to boost his earnings without extending the length of his deal.