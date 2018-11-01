David Freese Reportedly Agrees to Re-Sign with Dodgers on 1-Year Contract

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

David Freese has reportedly signed a one-year contract to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Joel Sherman of New York Post.

Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported Freese will get $5 million, including his $500,000 buyout from the $6 million team option that the Dodgers declined.

Freese, 35, hit .296 with 11 homers and 51 RBI between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Dodgers in 2018. He had a strong postseason for the Dodgers, batting .364 with two homers, six RBI and three runs in 14 games.

He's no stranger to the postseason, hitting .291 in 65 career playoff games with 36 RBI and 24 runs. The right-handed hitter won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, winning both the NLCS and World Series MVP awards that postseason.

Freese offered versatility to the Dodgers this season with the ability to play both first and third base. While Cody Bellinger and Justin Tucker are the team's long-term options at each position, the ability to turn to Freese gives the Dodgers excellent depth. He'll also allow the team to platoon at first base if Bellinger continues to struggle against left-handed pitching.

Freese's signing isn't the most pressing for the Dodgers this offseason—that distinction belongs to Clayton Kershaw, who has until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to decide if he'll opt into the last two years and $65 million of his contract or become a free agent—but it was a solid start for a Dodgers team hungry to end its championship drought.