Steve Kerr: 'Reality' Is Warriors Can't Re-Sign DeMarcus Cousins in Free Agency

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and DeMarcus Cousins know their arrangement. This is a one-year marriage before the All-Star center cashes in elsewhere.

"We made no bones about it when we signed him," coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday. "This is a one-year deal and we're not going to have money to sign him next year so we'd like to help him win a championship and sign a great contract somewhere else. That's the reality."

Cousins remains out of the Warriors lineup while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in January. He signed a one-year contract with Golden State this summer after finding the free-agent market tepid.

The Warriors have given no timetable for Cousins' return. Kerr told reporters Cousins is eligible for five-on-five scrimmages.

"I'm feeling a lot better than I was seven months ago," Cousins told reporters in September. "You know, it's been a grind. It's been an adventure to say the least. But I'm in a lot better place now. Physically I'm coming along great. As of right now, hasn't been any setbacks, and I feel a lot stronger. I'm getting my feet back under me, and I'm starting to feel like an athlete again."

Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He would give the Warriors a starting lineup featuring five players who have made the All-Star team within the last two seasons.

The Warriors are obviously in no rush to bring Boogie back before he's ready. Both sides can afford to take their time, so don't expect him to rush back.