2019 NBA MVP Odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads LeBron, More in Latest Lines

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Through the first month of the 2018-19 NBA season, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the favorite to win the MVP award.

OddsShark released the latest MVP odds on Thursday with Antetokounmpo standing above the rest of the field at +325 (13-4):

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis are tied for the second choice at +450 (9-2).

The Greek Freak has Milwaukee off to a scorching-hot, 7-0 start after it barely managed to reach the playoffs as the seventh seed last season.

Through six games, the 23-year-old is averaging 25.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Last season, James finished second to Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the MVP voting, and Davis came in third.

The transition to L.A. has been a smooth one for LeBron, as the 14-time All-Star is averaging 27.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. The Lakers are struggling as a whole, though, with a 3-5 record.

At 4-3, the Pelicans have been somewhat inconsistent, but Davis has been dominant with averages of 25.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.2 blocks and 2.0 steals.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry check in after James and Davis at +650 (13-2).

Leonard is thriving after his trade from the San Antonio Spurs to the tune of 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the 7-1 Raptors.

Meanwhile, two-time MVP Curry has spearheaded Golden State's 8-1 start by averaging an NBA-best 33.0 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds. Curry is also shooting a ridiculous 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Harden is the sixth choice at +850 (17-2) after being named MVP last season.

He has been great individually with 28.5 points, 9.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game, but the Rockets are a disappointing 1-5 after posting the best record in the NBA last season.

Other notable players in the mix include reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant of the Warriors at +1,600 (16-1) and 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder at +1,800 (18-1).