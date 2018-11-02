Breeders' Cup 2018 Entries: Lineup Odds and Predictions for Friday Races

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Horse racing fans will have their eyes fixed on the 2018 Breeders' Cup on Friday, with the two-day event starting at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Accelerate is the favourite to win the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, when the famous race takes centre stage, but there's a full programme to enjoy throughout Friday.

Five races are scheduled for juvenile horses, with two-year-olds showing off their potential to the crowds.

Here's Friday's race order, including odds and predictions. Betting odds are provided by OddsShark:

Friday's Racing Schedule and Predicted Winners

Juvenile Turf Sprint, 3:21 p.m. (ET)/7:21p.m. (GMT)—Sergei Prokofiev

Juvenile Fillies Turf, 4 p.m. (ET)/8 p.m. (GMT)—Newspaperofrecord

Tito's Handmade Vodka Juvenile Fillies, 4:40 p.m. (ET)/8:40 p.m. (GMT)—Bellafina

Juvenile Turf, 5:22 p.m. (ET)/9:22 p.m. (GMT)—Line Of Duty

Sentient Jet Juvenile 6:05 p.m. (ET)/10:05 p.m. (GMT)—Complexity

Betting Odds

3:21 p.m. (ET): Juvenile Turf Sprint

Soldier's Call, 333-100

Sergei Prokofiev, 7-2

Shang Shang Shang, 7-1

So Perfect, 7-1



Bulletin, 8-1

Strike Silver, 9-1

Pocket Dynamo, 10-1

Well Done Fox, 12-1

Chelsea Cloisters, 14-1

Moonlight Romance, 14-1

Queen of Bermuda, 14-1

Van Beethoven, 16-1

Big Drink Of Water, 20-1

Legends Of War, 20-1

Stillwater Cove, 20-1

Comedy, 33-1

4 p.m. (ET)—Juvenile Fillies Turf

Newspaperofrecord, 7-4

Just Wonderful, 333-100

Concrete Rose, 7-1

La Pelosa, 8-1

East, 10-1

Lily's Candle, 10-1

The Mackem Bullet, 12-1

My Gal Betty, 18-1

Pakhet, 25-1

Stellar Agent, 25-1

Summering, 25-1

Belle Laura, 40-1

Lady Prancelot, 40-1

Pivottina, 40-1

Varenka, 40-1

Winning Envelope, 50-1

4:40 p.m. (ET)—Juvenile Fillies

Bellafina, 9-4

Serengeti Empress, 333-100

Restless Rider, 7-2

Jaywalk, 5-1

Sippican Harbor, 6-1

Reflect, 20-1

Vibrance, 20-1

Cassies Dreamer, 25-1

Splashy Kisses, 40-1

Baby Nina, 100-1

5:22 p.m. (ET)—Juvenile Turf

Anthony Van Dyck, 2-1

Line Of Duty, 3-1

Current, 9-1

Forty Under, 9-1

Arthur Kitt, 10-1

The Black Album, 10-1

Henley's Joy, 12-1

Somelikeithotbrown, 12-1

Uncle Benny, 12-1

King of Speed, 20-1

Marie's Diamond, 20-1

Opry, 20-1

War Of Will, 20-1

Much Better, 25-1

Order And Law, 40-1

Tracksmith, 50-1

6:05 p.m. (ET)—Sentient Jet Juvenile

Game Winner, 3-2

Complexity, 3-1

Code of Honor, 6-1

Mind Control, 10-1

Gunmetal Gray, 12-1

Well Defined, 14-1

Knicks Go, 16-1

Standard Deviation, 16-1

Dueling, 20-1

Tight Ten, 20-1

Signalman, 25-1

Mr Money, 40-1

Topper T, 50-1

Derby Date, 100-1

Friday Preview

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint kicks off the action on Friday, with Soldier's Call the pre-race favourite for the dash.

The colt loves to run from the front and recently gained a win in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster, England.

Trained by Archie Watson, the favourite is expected to be chased to the winning post by Sergei Prokofiev.

Shang Shang Shang and So Perfect also have the ability to compete, with a large field present for the inaugural running of the race.

Sergei Prokofiev is trained by Aiden O'Brien, and he fancies his horse's chances at the event, per Racing Post:

Newspaperofrecord is the hot favourite for the second race of the day, with the Juvenile Fillies Turf always producing a fine race.

The filly has shown promising form and has racing fans excited by her potential. The money is expected to pile on her as bookies adjust their odds on race day.

Newspaperofrecord's win at Belmont Park proved she is one to watch in the near future.

The O'Brien-trained Just Wonderful has also looked good, but this race is traditionally dominated by American trainers.

There should be an interesting shootout between Anthony Van Dyck and Line Of Duty in the Juvenile Turf, with little between the pair.

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Yet another of O'Brien's colts, Anthony Van Dyck is expected to travel well after placing third at the Dewhurst Stakes.

The Sentient Jet Juvenile should also be an equally exciting race and a fitting end to the day, with Game Winner or Complexity the expected victors.

The race is the most valuable for two-year-olds in North America, and Game Winner is unbeaten in three starts.

Bob Baffert has won this race three times, and Game Winner is yet another colt from his training production line of future talents.