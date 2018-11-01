WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardNovember 1, 2018
WWE Crown Jewel takes place Friday in Saudi Arabia, but fans who wish to watch the show stateside will have to tune in much earlier than usual due to the time difference.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this event.
Venue: King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Start Time: 12 p.m. ET (main show), 11 a.m. ET (kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network
Crown Jewel Card
WWE was forced to make a few late changes to the card after John Cena and Daniel Bryan backed out of the event.
Here is a rundown of all the matches on the card, according to WWE.com:
- Three-Round World Cup Tournament with Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton and The Miz
- The Bar vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction
- Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)
- AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
PPV Live Stream
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Crown Jewel on the WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Kindle Fire
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 3 and 4
- Roku
- Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV
- Windows 10 devices
- Tivo
Kickoff Live Stream
Crown Jewel will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:
- WWE.com
- WWE app
- YouTube
- Pheed
- Google Plus
Other Crown Jewel Thoughts
Crown Jewel is not considered one of WWE's regular PPVs. It's more of a glorified house show that happens to be taking place on the WWE Network.
However, this event has received more mainstream media attention than most PPVs due to the disappearance and reported death of Jamal Khashoggi.
I recently rounded up all the major opinions both for and against WWE choosing to go through with the event. Some of the writers here at Bleacher Report also shared their predictions and opinions.
The addition of Hulk Hogan to the show was done quietly as WWE likely realized there are still some fans who have no desire to see him back with the company.
Including Renee Young on the announce team was a nice addition to the show, but it will only shed more light on the country refusing to allow female Superstars to perform on the card.
Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement would normally be dominating the headline for a PPV, but that has somehow become only the third or fourth most important detail about Crown Jewel.
It will be interesting to see if and how this affects WWE's bottom line once the show is over. The most likely outcome is the company will continue to operate as usual.
What are your predictions for WWE Crown Jewel?
