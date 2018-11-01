WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Crown Jewel takes place Friday in Saudi Arabia, but fans who wish to watch the show stateside will have to tune in much earlier than usual due to the time difference.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this event.

Venue: King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET (main show), 11 a.m. ET (kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Crown Jewel Card

WWE was forced to make a few late changes to the card after John Cena and Daniel Bryan backed out of the event.

Here is a rundown of all the matches on the card, according to WWE.com:

Three-Round World Cup Tournament with Bobby Lashley , Dolph Ziggler , Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio , Randy Orton and The Miz

, Dolph , Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Rey , Randy Orton and The The Bar vs. The New Day ( SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Tag Team Championships) DX vs. The Brothers of Destruction

vs. The Brothers of Destruction Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

vs. Braun (Universal Championship) AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe ( WWE Championship)

