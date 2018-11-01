WWE Crown Jewel 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

3 of 5

World Cup Tournament

Q: Putting aside who you think will win, which Superstar do you think would benefit the most from winning this tournament and why?

The easy answer is The Miz. Unlike most of the competitors in the tourney, he's in his prime and working at the highest level of his career. The A-Lister has proved repeatedly that he deserves huge success, and he should be in line for a WWE Championship victory. If he wins the World Cup, he would instantly be in title contention.

Moreover, no one in the tournament will be able to sell the label of "best in the world" like The Most Must-See WWE Superstar. Strowman's Greatest Royal Rumble victory was forgotten after a few weeks, but Miz would never let anyone forget that he earned that title by going through stars like Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle.

Bonus Question

Q: WWE has received some backlash for choosing to hold Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. If you were in Vince McMahon's shoes, what would you have done?

A: If I were in Vince's shoes, I wouldn't have made the Saudi Arabia deal in the first place. Maybe that's why I'm not a billionaire, but the entire agreement has never come off as a legitimate opportunity for the company. WWE signed a contract to put on multiple propaganda events, promoting the greatness of the morally corrupt power structure in Saudi Arabia.

In the midst of the most progressive women's wrestling movement in the company's history, the division could not compete in Saudi Arabia. The same is true at Crown Jewel, except the company is also now entering a country that allegedly facilitated the death of a United States resident, journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in October.

Putting on a wrestling event in Saudi Arabia is not just morally reprehensible, but it is also endangering the talent involved. The event should have been moved or canceled the moment news came out about Khashoggi.

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)

Q: We have already seen Joe vs. Styles plenty of times. Who would have made a better challenger to the WWE title to replace Bryan?

A: This is a title match that came with short notice and will likely be overshadowed by the World Cup, so it is fine that Joe is getting another shot at Styles. However, it would have been cool to see Rusev get another match with The Phenomenal One instead.

Their first title clash proved that The Bulgarian Brute could do more on the brand than what he has in the past. He's still over with most WWE crowds and coming off a dominant victory over Aiden English. No one would have worked harder in this spot to prove he should have had the chance already.