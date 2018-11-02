Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool face one of their toughest away days in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Reds visiting Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Both teams have been in superb form during the opening games of the campaign, and new Gunners manager Unai Emery has impressed supporters with his tactics.

The visitors have appeared less dynamic in attack since the summer, but a rigid defensive action has allowed the Reds to go unbeaten in the Premier League.

Here's how you can watch the game taking place in the capital:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3

Time: 5.30 p.m. (GMT), 1:30 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Arsenal: 5-2, Liverpool: Evens, Draw: 14-5

Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds via OddsShark.

Preview

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Life after iconic boss Arsene Wenger threatened to be a period of transition for Arsenal, but Emery has been a breath of fresh air for the Gunners.

The north London giants have rediscovered the habit of winning under the Spaniard, and his team continue to play with the flair made famous at Arsenal over the past two decades.

However, they remain a selection in their infancy, and Liverpool will provide huge competition in the clash on Saturday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah has lacked a spring in his step since his injury in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, but the Egyptian international has played his way back into form.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The forward combined expertly with Sadio Mane to beat Cardiff City 4-1 at Anfield, and shades of coach Jurgen Klopp's team from last season were clearly evident.

The Gunners defence has conceded 13 goals in 10 Premier League games, and Liverpool will expect to exploit their lack of consistency on the counter-attack.

Klopp's men could play a high line to compress Arsenal's midfield, allowing Salah and Mane to cause havoc in and around the penalty area.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The hosts have their own pair of raiding attackers, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang combining to scare opponents.

Liverpool's defence have been incredibly mean, only shipping four goals in the season so far, and this has been the foundation of their Premier League ambitions.

Aubameyang's ability to play wide of Lacazette has spread the attack for Emery, and the Reds' progressive full-backs will have to be extra patient and vigilant.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has delivered incredible statistics this term, and Klopp knows all about him due to their time together in the Bundesliga.

The Premier League highlighted the Gabon international's form:

A defeat for Arsenal would burst their bubble. The Gunners are attempting to extend their unbeaten run to 13 in all competitions, and a draw would not be wholly unwelcome against a dangerous entity such as Liverpool.

The Reds are more organised under Klopp than during any point in his tenure on Merseyside, but with Manchester City and Chelsea in good shape, victory is essential on the road.

The Gunners will fight it out with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for the remaining Champions League spots at the end of the campaign, and Emery must make sure his side do not suffer a dip in the coming weeks.