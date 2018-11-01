Eduardo Nunez Opts into Red Sox Contract After World Series Win, Will Make $5M

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that infielder Eduardo Nunez exercised his player option for 2019, according to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.

Per Spotrac, Nunez will make $5 million next season.

After hitting a career-best .313 in 114 games split between the San Francisco Giants and Red Sox in 2017, Nunez signed a two-year deal with Boston that included a player option for 2019.

The 31-year-old veteran appeared in 127 games in 2018, spending time at both second base and third base. He hit .265 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 56 runs and seven stolen bases.

Nunez also appeared in eight playoff games during Boston's run to its fourth World Series title since 2004.

He hit .231 with one homer and four RBI during the postseason, highlighted by a three-run home run in Game 1 of the World Series.

During his nine-year MLB career, Nunez has played for the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Giants and Red Sox.

Nunez was named to the 2016 AL All-Star team as a member of the Twins before he was traded to San Francisco. He hit .288 with a career-high 16 home runs, 67 RBI and 40 stolen bases that season.

His greatest value stems from his versatility, as Nunez has played second base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field.

While it is unclear if Nunez will have a full-time starting role for Boston next season, he should see plenty of action in a super-utility role regardless.