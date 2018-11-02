Breeders' Cup 2018 Post Positions: Friday's Horse Odds, Prize Money Predictions

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The post positions are set for all the races at the 2018 Breeders' Cup, and while many horse racing fans are looking forward to Saturday's Classic, there are five key races that will start the event on Friday.

The races include the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies Turf, Tito's Handmade Vodka Juvenile Fillies, Juvenile Turf Mile, and the Sentient Jet Juvenile, and those races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, will whet the appetite for Saturday's action.

Here is a look at the entries, odds and predictions for Friday's races. Morning-line odds are courtesy of the event's official website, BreedersCup.com. All times are Eastern.

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

5 1/2 Furlongs on turf for 2-year-olds

Post Time: 3:21 p.m. Friday

Purse: $1 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Strike Silver, Mark Casse, 4-1

2. Soldier's Call (GB), Archie Watson, 9-2

3. Well Done Fox (GB), Richard Hannon, 12-1

4. Stillwater Cove, Wesley Ward, 20-1

5. Bulletin, Todd Pletcher, 10-1

6. Moonlight Romance, Wesley Ward, 12-1

7. — (Shang Shang Shang scratched)

8. Sergei Prokofiev, Aidan O'Brien, 6-1

9. Chelsea Cloisters, Wesley Ward, 8-1

10. So Perfect, Aidan O'Brien, 12-1

11. Queen of Bermuda (IRE), William John Haggas, 20-1

12. Pocket Dynamo, Robert Cowell, 20-1

AE. Big Drink of Water, Larry Rivelli

Prediction: So Perfect



Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

1 mile on turf for 2-year-old fillies

Post time: 4 p.m. Friday

Purse: $1 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Concrete Rose, George Arnold, 6-1

2. The Mackem Bullet (IRE), Brian Ellison, 15-1

3. Lily's Candle (FR), Fabrice Vermeulen, 8-1

4. Just Wonderful, Aidan O'Brien, 6-1

5. La Pelosa (IRE), Charlie Appleby, 15-1

6. Newspaperofrecord (IRE), Chad Brown, 2-1

7. Stellar Agent, Jorge Abreu, 30-1

8. Belle Laura, Norm Casse, 20-1

9. Varenka, Graham Motion, 20-1

10. Pakhet, Todd Pletcher, 12-1

11. Lady Prancealot (IRE), Richard Baltas, 30-1

12. Summering, Thomas Proctor, 15-1

13. My Gal Betty, Roger Attfield, 20-1

14. East (GB), Kevin Ryan, 20-1

Prediction: Newspaperofrecord

The Breeders' Cup Tito's Handmade Vodka Juvenile Fillies

1 1/16 mile on dirt for 2-year-old fillies

Post Time: 4:40 p.m. Friday

Purse: $2 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Reflect, Keith Desormeaux, 15-1

2. Serengeti Empress, Thomas Amoss, 7-2

3. Vibrance, Michael McCarthy, 10-1

4. Restless Rider, Kenneth McPeek, 9-2

5. Cassies Dreamer, Barclay Tagg, 30-1

6. Baby Nina, Anthony Quartarolo, 30-1

7. Jaywalk, John Servis, 7-2

8. Sippican Harbor, Gary Contessa, 12-1

9. Splashy Kisses, Doug O'Neill, 20-1

10. Bellafina, Simon Callaghan, 2-1

Prediction: Bellafina

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

1 mile on turf for 2-year-old colts and geldings

Purse: $1 million

Post time: 5:22 p.m. Friday.

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Arthur Kitt (GB), Tom Dascombe, 20-1

2. Uncle Benny, Jason Servis, 15-1

3. Much Better, Bob Baffert, 10-1

4. Forty Under, Jeremiah Englehart, 5-1

5. Line of Duty (IRE), Charlie Appleby, 10-1

6. Henley's Joy, Mike Maker, 8-1

7. Somelikeithotbrown, Mike Maker, 12-1

8. Opry, Todd Pletcher, 15-1

9. The Black Album (FR), Jane Soubagne, 30-1

10. War of Will, Mark Casse, 12-1

11. King of Speed, Jeffrey Bonde, 8-1

12. Current, Todd Pletcher, 5-1

13. Marie's Diamond (IRE), Mark Steven Johnston, 20-1

14. Anthony Van Dyck (IRE), Aidan O'Brien, 4-1

Prediction: Much Better

Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile

1 1/16 mile on dirt for 2-year-old colts and geldings

Post Time: 6:05 p.m. Friday

Purse: $2 million

Post position, horse, trainer, odds

1. Dueling, Jerry Hollendorfer, 20-1

2. Mr. Money, Bret Calhoun, 30-1

3. Derby Date, D. Wayne Lukas, 30-1

4. Tight Ten, Steven Asmussen, 30-1

5. Well Defined, Kathleen O'Connell, 20-1

6. Complexity, Chad Brown, 5-2

7. Mind Control, Gregory Sacco, 20-1

8. Standard Deviation, Chad Brown, 12-1

9. Game Winner, Bob Baffert, 8-5

10. Knicks Go, Ben Colebrook, 30-1

11. — (Code of Honor scratched)

12. Gunmetal Gray, Jerry Hollendorfer, 10-1

13. Topper T, William Mott, 30-1

14. Signalman, Kenneth McPeek, 20-1

Prediction: Complexity

Bob Baffert's Game Winner comes in as the favorite, and he has won three straight races, including two Grade 1 events in the Del Mar Futurity and American Pharoah Stakes.

Baffert is pleased with Game Winner and thinks he is coming into the race in good form.

"He's a beautiful horse. He's big, he's strong, he's really strong. He handles racing well. I ran him back two weeks and he won the Futurity, and it's very rare you can do that with a horse," Baffert said, per Frank Angst of BloodHorse. "I mean, he comes back right away. He thrives on training and racing, but he looks the part."

While Game Winner is the West Coast leader, Complexity hails from the East Coast and he was victorious in the Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park in October. The victory was a convincing three-length triumph, and that horse is trained by Chad Brown.

Brown trained Good Magic a year ago, and that horse won the 2017 Juvenile.

Standard Deviation also has a chance to get under the wire first in this 1 1/16-mile race.

Look for Good Magic to get the edge over his West Coast rival and hold on down the stretch for the victory.