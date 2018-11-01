Real Madrid Reportedly Propose Marcelo, Alex Sandro Transfer Swap to Juventus

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly discussed with Juventus the possibility of the two clubs swapping their left-backs, Marcelo and Alex Sandro.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato), Los Blancos would be ready to let Marcelo go if they got his compatriot in return.

It's noted by Calciomercato there has been speculation surrounding Marcelo for a while, with some reports saying he wants to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. Meanwhile, Sandro is said to have reached an impasse with Juve in regards to a new contract.

