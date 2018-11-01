Real Madrid Reportedly Propose Marcelo, Alex Sandro Transfer Swap to Juventus

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 03: Alex Sandro of Juventus and Marcelo of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Juventus and Real Madrid at National Stadium of Wales on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly discussed with Juventus the possibility of the two clubs swapping their left-backs, Marcelo and Alex Sandro. 

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato), Los Blancos would be ready to let Marcelo go if they got his compatriot in return.

It's noted by Calciomercato there has been speculation surrounding Marcelo for a while, with some reports saying he wants to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. Meanwhile, Sandro is said to have reached an impasse with Juve in regards to a new contract.

       

