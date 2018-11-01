Jamaican FA President Says Usain Bolt Could Be Called Up to National Team

Matt King/Getty Images

Usain Bolt is yet to sign terms with his first professional club, but the President of Jamaica's football federation, Michael Ricketts, has said he'll get called up to the national team if he proves he's good enough.

The eight-time Olympic gold-medal-winning sprinter was offered a contract by Australian A-League club the Central Coast Mariners, with talks said to be ongoing. Ricketts told ESPN FC (h/t AS) he's still hopeful Bolt will sign for a side in his native country, adding a national team call-up is possible as long as he's up to the standard:

"I am a little disappointed that Usain hasn't signed up with a Jamaican club. That would give us a chance to see a lot more of him.

"If he shows he's good enough to make the Jamaican team then he will be called up, but we are following his progress—we are watching him closely.

"The coach will make a decision, but we would love to see him in a serious, real match situation."

