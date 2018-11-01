Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Target Man City's Brahim Diaz for January Transfer

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering a move for Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz.

According to Sean Kearns of Metro, the Bundesliga side are ready to capitalise on Diaz's contract situation at City, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. As of yet, it's said that little progress has been made regarding an extension due to Diaz's lack of minutes in the first team.

As such, Dortmund are said to be ready to make their play for the Spanish youth international, having lured Jadon Sancho to the club in 2017 from the Etihad Stadium outfit.

According to Kearns, the fact youngster has made just 12 senior appearances for City has "led to Diaz contemplating his future at the club and Metro.co.uk understands Dortmund and Real Madrid are both interested in signing him in January."

It's added that Dortmund have also sought the advice of Sancho regarding his former City team-mate, and the England international is said to have provided a glowing review of the 19-year-old.

At the moment it's understandable if Diaz is concerned about his first-team prospects, as the youngster is a long way down the pecking order at City. The teenager can play in an advanced midfield position or in wide areas, arguably the two positions that are most stacked in Pep Guardiola's squad.

Despite his lack of minutes, the City manager spoke about Diaz recently and made it clear he believes the Spaniard has lots of potential:



The issue City have is getting him in the team. Out wide Guardiola has Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez to call upon, while in central midfield Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden are all vying for places.

With that in mind, Diaz may look to the example set by Sancho and decide to move abroad. For the former City man, the decision to join Dortmund has expedited his development in the senior game.

Sancho scored twice on Saturday for BVB in the 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin, continuing his incredible start to the 2018-19 season. In terms of productivity, he is rivalling some of the best players on the continent:

He isn't the only player to have recently moved to the Bundesliga from a Premier League giant to enjoy success either:

Diaz will likely look at the development of players like Sancho and Reiss Nelson in Germany and be envious. At his age, he will want to start getting regular minutes and testing himself in one of European football's top five leagues.

Although there may be plenty at City who admire Diaz's ability, as things stand he's on the periphery of the squad, and it's tough to see that changing any time soon. As such, Diaz appears poised to try his hand elsewhere.