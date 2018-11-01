Ajax Say No January Exits for Barca Targets Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has reiterated the club's stance on whether Frenkie de Jong or Matthijs de Ligt could leave the club in January, saying there's "absolutely no chance" either Barcelona target will depart.

Midfielder De Jong and centre-back De Ligt have each been linked with the Blaugrana in recent months, but Overmars told Fox Sports (h/t Goal) any midseason move for either player wasn't an option.

He said: "I think it is pretty well known that nobody will be leaving Ajax in the January transfer window. There is absolutely no chance, regardless of any offers that could come in."

