Ajax Say No January Exits for Barca Targets Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Carel Eiting of Ajax, Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax, Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the Training Ajax at the De Toekomst on September 18, 2018 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has reiterated the club's stance on whether Frenkie de Jong or Matthijs de Ligt could leave the club in January, saying there's "absolutely no chance" either Barcelona target will depart. 

Midfielder De Jong and centre-back De Ligt have each been linked with the Blaugrana in recent months, but Overmars told Fox Sports (h/t Goal) any midseason move for either player wasn't an option.

He said: "I think it is pretty well known that nobody will be leaving Ajax in the January transfer window. There is absolutely no chance, regardless of any offers that could come in."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Young Arsenal Star Smith Rowe Should Concern Mkhitaryan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Young Arsenal Star Smith Rowe Should Concern Mkhitaryan

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Lampard Has What It Takes to Become Chelsea Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lampard Has What It Takes to Become Chelsea Coach

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Lenglet Saves Barca with 91' Header 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lenglet Saves Barca with 91' Header 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Barca Beat Cultural Leonesa in 91' in the Cup

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca Beat Cultural Leonesa in 91' in the Cup

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report