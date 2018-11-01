Unai Emery Praises Aaron Ramsey as Arsenal Target Replacements for Midfielder

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has praised Aaron Ramsey for his attitude despite the fact it looks almost certain the midfielder will leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Alex Wood of the Daily Express wrote Cagliari's Nicolo Barella, Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron and Porto ace Hector Herrera are being eyed as Ramsey replacements. Emery, however, has seen only positive things from his player despite speculation he'll leave when his contract expires.

Speaking after Wednesday's 2-1 win over Blackpool in the Carabao Cup, Emery said:

"The most important thing for me with Aaron is, I spoke with him last week, his spirit, his quality, his confidence, his focus to us in training, in matches like today.

"He played for 20 minutes against Crystal Palace, he played with this spirit. He's focused with us, with the training and in every match like today also.

"He is working very well."

Arsenal are understood to have retracted the contract they offered Ramsey earlier this year, but the Wales international hasn't been kicking up a fuss since and has kept a professional manner in the media.

Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas reported on Wednesday that Ramsey has finally been told in person he won't receive a new contract offer and can find a new club at the end of this season.

Blogger Tim Stillman recently questioned Arsenal's handling of the whole affair:

It's led to widespread rumours over who will fill Ramsey's boots at the club and whether the Gunners will look to move in January, or wait until he leaves in the summer, when their buying options will be better.

Cagliari's Barella, 21, is fast gaining attention in Serie A and made his Italy debut earlier this year, appearing in both their October fixtures against Poland and Ukraine.

Roma and AC Milan are also interested in the playmaker, according to Wood, and Arsenal would be wise to move sooner rather than later considering his value is on the rise, per the CIES Football Observatory:

He's not the only appreciating asset mentioned among that trio of targets, either, as Almiron looks set to test his quality outside Major League Soccer following a sensational second season in North America.

He and Atlanta United team-mate Josef Martinez have both been nominated for 2018 MLS Player of the Year, and Almiron would likely be the cheapest option of the three by some distance, valued at only £11 million.

Porto's Herrera is 29 in April and a much different prospect to those other targets, although some experience may be what's required after Lucas Torreira, 22, and Matteo Guendouzi, 19, were signed in the summer.

What's more, Emery has another rising star emerging in Emile Smith-Rowe, who scored the winner against Blackpool and joined Ramsey in an elite club, per Sky Sports Statto:

Ramsey's exit now seems assured, although it looks as though Emery will have no problem working alongside the player before looking to replace him next year.