Yankees News: Brett Gardner Signs New Contract After Club Option Declined

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have declined their team option on outfielder Brett Gardner, but he will remain with the team on a separate one-year deal, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The team confirmed the signing for the 2019 season.

Gardner will make $2 million from the buyout as well as $7.5 million from the new deal, per Feinsand. Though this is still less than the $12 million he would have been owed if the team had picked up the option.

The compromise allows the Yankees to keep Gardner on the roster while also saving some money. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old remains in the place where he has spent his entire career.

The veteran completed his 11th year in New York this past season, posting a career-low .236 batting average in 140 games. He had 12 home runs, but his 16 stolen bases matched the fewest of any full season of his career.

Despite the limited numbers, Gardner is a reliable player who can help either at left field or center field and he has also proved to be a positive influence in the clubhouse.

"For being the older guy, there is an energy that he brings to the ballpark every day," manager Aaron Boone said of Gardner in July, per Kevin Kernan of the New York Post. "He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He’s one of the culture-setters in there. Guys kind of fall in with his toughness and the way he goes about things."

"He's become one of my favorite guys. Ever," Boone added. "He's just such a tough [S.O.B.]. That's what he is."

This endorsement was likely enough to keep him on the roster, regardless of his numbers at the plate.