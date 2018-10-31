John Cena, WrestleMania 35 Rumors and More in the WWE News Roundup for Oct. 31

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Randy Orton Takes a Jab at John Cena

When asked about John Cena not competing at Friday's WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Randy Orton appeared to joke Wednesday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Orton said, "Does he still wrestle?"

Cena was originally supposed to take part in the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, but acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin replaced him with Bobby Lashley.

Per Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, Cena refused to wrestle on the show after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Cena is a part-time WWE Superstar because of his Hollywood commitments, as he has worked just two matches since WrestleMania 34 in April.

Possible WrestleMania Plans for Trish Stratus and Lita

After competing at Evolution, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita may be in line for some additional matches.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), WWE is planning to use Stratus and Lita in a "major tag team match" at WrestleMania 35 next year.

At Evolution, Stratus and Lita teamed up to beat Mickie James and Alicia Fox. The next night on Raw, they teamed with Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya to beat James, Fox and The Riott Squad.

While it is unclear who Stratus and Lita may face at WrestleMania, Banks and Bayley stand out as strong options given their status as longtime wrestling fans.

Mick Foley Reveals Favorite Moment of Wrestling Career

Mick Foley experienced many memorable moments throughout his illustrious wrestling career, but one stands out as his favorite.

In an interview with Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc., Foley discussed the meaning behind his first world title win in WWE: "When I won my first WWE title from the biggest star in the world [The Rock]. The bigger he gets, the better I look in retrospect. That was a big moment even then, looking back that was almost 20 years ago so maybe we'll have another anniversary tour just to celebrate that one."

Foley famously beat The Rock for the WWE Championship on the Jan. 4, 1998, edition of Raw.

The match was taped on Dec. 29, which led to WCW spoiling the result on Nitro. Rather than preventing viewers from tuning in to Raw, they switched over to see the title change, which helped to turn the tide in WWE's favor during the Monday Night War.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).