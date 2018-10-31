Hulk Hogan Advertised for WWE Crown Jewel, 1st Appearance Since Suspension

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Hulk Hogan is being advertised to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE reinstated Hogan into the Hall of Fame in July after suspending him and terminating his contract in 2015 due to recordings that were released featuring Hogan making racist remarks.

If Hogan does take part in Crown Jewel, it will mark his first WWE appearance in three years.

Last week, Hogan spoke with the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Dustin Frisch of Wrestling News Source) and said that he was excited about having some involvement with Crown Jewel: "There are a lot of plans in the works. I'm looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania—but yeah, we're moving forward at a rapid pace. It's exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone."

The 65-year-old Hogan is among the most recognizable stars in the history of professional wrestling.

He is a six-time WWE champion, and he was a driving force behind the wrestling boom in the 1980s, as well as the introduction of WrestleMania in 1985.

Hogan potentially appearing at Crown Jewel makes sense considering WWE reliance on past stars at international events.

After The Undertaker and Triple H main-evented Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 6, it is expected that the tag team match pitting Triple H and the returning Shawn Michaels against The Undertaker and Kane will headline Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel will stream live Friday on WWE Network beginning at noon ET.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).