Russ, LeBron and More NBA Stars in B/R's Halloween Superhero Crossover

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

In celebration of Halloween, Bleacher Report imagined a world where some of the NBA's biggest stars are combined with popular superheroes.

Ever wondered how a mashup of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Venom would look, or Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Black Panther?

See for yourself in the following assortment of photos along with several other intriguing combinations.

             

Russell Westbrook x Venom

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

           

LeBron James x Black Panther

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

          

Stephen Curry x Aquaman

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

          

Joel Embiid x The Incredible Hulk

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

           

Giannis Antetokounmpo x Thor

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

          

Donovan Mitchell x Spider-Man

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

           

Kawhi Leonard x Cyborg

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

           

Dwyane Wade x The Flash

Photo credit: Bleacher Report

Related

    Forget Who's Starting, Who's Finishing with LeBron?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Forget Who's Starting, Who's Finishing with LeBron?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Already Regretting Their Free-Agency Pickups 😖

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Already Regretting Their Free-Agency Pickups 😖

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Sign Up to Watch Games with B/R Live

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sign Up to Watch Games with B/R Live

    via B/R Live

    Report: Larry Drew, Cavs Stuck in Contract Stalemate

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Larry Drew, Cavs Stuck in Contract Stalemate

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report