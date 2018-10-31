Bulls Trade Rumors: Robin Lopez, Justin Holiday 'Available All Day' Amid Rebuild

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Chicago Bulls Robin Lopez reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 127-108. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez and small forward Justin Holiday are reportedly "available all day, every day" in trade talks.

On Wednesday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported the Bulls are willing to move both of those players for the "right asset" following a 2-5 start to the 2018-19 NBA season.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

