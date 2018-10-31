Lionel Messi Returns to Barcelona Training After Arm Injury

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Lionel Messi has returned to training for Barcelona for the first time since fracturing his arm against Sevilla earlier this month.

The Argentinian has been sidelined since Oct. 20 after landing awkwardly on his right arm during the 4-2 win over Sevilla, but Barca shared a video of him running drills at their Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Wednesday:

Messi was ruled out for three weeks following the injury, so he'll be ahead of schedule if he's able to feature in Barcelona's trip to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

