Stone Cold on Teasing WWE Matches: Vince McMahon 'Gets Hotter Than Hell at Me'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Steve Austin united with other celebrities under a common cause to join Wendy's in the effort to spread the news that good BBQ is now available to everyone with Wendy's new BBQ Pulled Pork offerings. As part of Wendy's #bbq4Merica campaign, celebrity spokespersons Austin, actor and dancer Alfonso Ribeiro and actor and filmmaker Ralph Macchio created a series of humorous public service announcements videos launching today. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Wendy's)
Moses Robinson/Getty Images

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin hasn't competed in a match since losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly isn't a fan of The Texas Rattlesnake teasing an in-ring return.

During a recent interview with independent wrestling star Joey Ryan on The Steve Austin Show (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com), Austin joked with Ryan about having a match at WrestleMania 35 next year.

Austin cut himself off before too long, though, because of the way McMahon reacts to him when he talks about coming out of retirement: "Dude, anyway, I'm not going to tease it that much because Vince always gets hotter than hell at me if I tease a match."

In 2015, Austin interviewed Paul Heyman for The Stone Cold Podcast on WWE Network, which led to some speculation regarding a match between Austin and Heyman's client, Brock Lesnar.

Austin and Heyman teased a potential encounter, but nothing came of it.

Fans have long clamored for one more match from the 53-year-old veteran, and talk may be amplifying now with the 53-year-old Shawn Michaels making his in-ring return at Friday's Crown Jewel event after eight years away.

Regardless of whether Austin follows in The Heartbreak Kid's footsteps at some point, he is unquestionably one of the biggest stars in the history of the business, and his legacy has long been cemented.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

