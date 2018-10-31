New Zealand Rugby League Team Perform Haka for Liverpool Players at Melwood

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool may have nothing to fear after their unbeaten start in the Premier League this season, but they could be forgiven for feeling intimidated after seeing the haka performed in their own canteen.

New Zealand's rugby league team visited the Reds' Melwood training facility this week and treated their hosts to a performance of the famous Maori dance:

It is the third time the team have given Liverpool a rendition of it in recent years, having made similar visits to the Reds in 2015 and 2016.

Per MailOnline's Alex Martin, Kiwis skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak led the performance, while prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves revealed some Liverpool stars were given the chance to give rugby league a go.

"There were a fair few players we got to mix and mingle with," he said. "[One of them] was Mohamed Salah—apparently his income is quite impressive. He came up at the back end of it and he got swamped. He was like a magnet, and he backdoored it as soon as he saw all the boys running for him."

Given Salah almost missed the FIFA World Cup earlier this year after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the UEFA Champions League final, that may have been a wise move.

The Kiwis are taking on England's rugby league side in a three-match Test series and were narrowly beaten 18-16 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

After making use of Liverpool's training ground for warm-ups during the week, New Zealand will borrow Anfield next Sunday for their second clash with England, where they will look to avenge their defeat and keep the series alive.

As for the Reds, they'll head to Arsenal on Saturday. Having witnessed the haka performed firsthand in their canteen, it will take a lot for the Gunners to intimidate their visitors.