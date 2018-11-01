Fantasy Football Week 9 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Committees might be the most annoying part of fantasy football. While we've grown to accept them as part of the game that will never go away, seeing top backs lose significant touches to lesser players can be very frustrating.

However, sometimes the fantasy gods throw us a bone, or in the case of Week 8, multiple bones. Last week was one of the best of the season for fantasy production, and it resulted in multiple backfields producing solid-to-strong fantasy output from more than one player.

Jordan Howard came back to life with his busiest performance of the season in a game that also saw Tarik Cohen score a 70-yard touchdown. Howard may not get 20-plus carries a game, but last week showed he could still be useful for fantasy even with Cohen playing a prominent role.

The absence of Royce Freeman put Phillip Lindsay in the RB1 conversation for Week 8. He came through with 20.2 fantasy points on a day when Devontae Booker also had a significant enough workload to finish as a top-25 fantasy back.

Even though it wasn't a huge game for either player, both Doug Martin and Jalen Richard finishing inside the top 30 running backs has to be considered a victory for those who grabbed either player off the waiver wire after Marshawn Lynch landed on injured reserve.

To learn more about what’s going on in the backfields of the Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns, check out the Week 9 B.S. Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other running back situations that have the most fantasy implications.

