WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 30
An unexpected WWE Championship match kicked off Tuesday's show and set the tone for the last stop on the road to Crown Jewel this Friday.
That high-profile bout, coupled with storyline developments and one last push for the Saudi Arabian event highlighted a Halloween Eve broadcast.
What went down, who emerged with momentum on their side and was new WWE champion crowned on the October 30 episode?
Find out now with this recap of the USA Network presentation.
AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan Face Off
WWE champion AJ Styles hit the ring to kick off this week's show, drawing a big ovation from the fans in Atlanta. He wasted little time calling his Crown Jewel opponent, Daniel Bryan, to the ring.
Bryan admits that, while he respects Styles as a wrestler and a man, he does not see any of those things when he looks at The Phenomenal One right now. He sees only the WWE Championship, which he has eyed since he was forced to the sidelines due to injury.
Styles responded, admitting last week's Pele Kick was not an accident. It was on purpose and, he said, he looks forward to doing it again Friday. Bryan answered, saying he would love to hit Styles on purpose right now, to which Styles offered to defend the title tonight.
Shane McMahon appeared and made the match official.
Grade
B
Analysis
Bryan's emphasizing the importance of the WWE Championship really put that title over. The mounting of tensions leading Styles to voluntarily put his title on the line only added to the story being told.
With that said, this felt like a cheap way out of their Crown Jewel match with reports of Bryan's refusal to compete at the show.
Hopefully the match lives up to expectations here on SmackDown, especially with the last-minute inclusion of a bout that could have popped a major rating with more advance notice.
WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan
Two of the best wrestlers on the planet squared off with the top prize in professional wrestling on the line Tuesday night.
Styles seized control of the bout heading into the first commercial break, targeting the knee of his challenger. Bryan fought back, though, and was rolling as he sought his second reign with the gold. As the Superstars scaled the ropes for a side suplex attempt from the top by Bryan, Styles countered and landed directly on the challenger's head as the show headed to break for the second time.
Coming back from the commercial, Bryan caught Styles in the Yes Lock and nearly scored a submission victory. Styles, though, made it to the bottom rope and necessitated the break.
Bryan launched himself at Styles in the corner, catching him with a corner dropkick and hoisted the champion on the top rope. He attempted a headscissors but Styles reversed to a Styles Clash attempt. Bryan, though, shifted his weight and executed said headscissors, grounding Styles.
He followed up with a series of kicks using his injured knee and the champion made him pay for it, whipping it over the middle rope.
Styles attempted the Phenomenal Forearm but Bryan countered and applied an armbar. He transitioned into the kimura but Styles countered into the Styles Clash and applied the Calf Crusher for the submission win.
After the match, the Superstars embraced out of respect for each other and Samoa Joe hit the ring, attacking Styles from behind. He applied the Coquina Clutch
Result
Styles defeated Bryan
Grade
A
Analysis
This is a match that happened on free television and fans should be grateful they got to witness it.
Styles and Bryan had a damn fine wrestling match, a rare babyface vs. babyface match that stayed true to the characters, the champion continued his monumental run atop the blue brand with another convincing win that not only elevates his star but the significance of the title as well.
The attack by Joe is likely to set up a WWE title match for Friday's show now that Bryan is momentarily out of the picture. The question is whether or not management switches the title or risks diminishing Joe's credibility further with another loss.
Trick or Street Fight: Big E vs. Cesaro
After The New Day cleverly made their way to the ring dressed as Gangrel, Edge and Christian of The Brood, Big E squared off with The Bar's Cesaro in a traditional Trick or Street Fight.
Big E took the fight to his opponent coming out of the break, blasting him with a candy corn kendo stick across the back. At ringside, Sheamus flattened Kofi Kingston with a plate of pancakes before following up with a rolling senton on the floor.
Back inside the squared circle, Cesaro sent Big E into a pile of jack-o-lanterns but scored only a two count.
The action broke down as Xavier Woods and Kingston took the fight to Big Show, avoiding a chokeslam by spraying him in the face with the red blood-like substance that was once a trademark of the aforementioned Gangrel.
Big E capitalized on the distraction and scored the win.
Result
Big E defeated Cesaro
Grade
C
Analysis
This was harmless, holiday fun that put the spotlight on the two teams that will battle for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel.
The only negative was the portrayal of Big Show. So close to his return, where he marched to the ring and turned heel by beating down The New Day, he was treated as the clumsy big man who was outsmarted by Woods and Kingston.
It was disappointing use of him at a time when management should be attempting to re-establish him as an unstoppable force.
Non-Title Match: R-Truth vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
R-Truth toyed with United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura heading into the commercial break, taunting him with his own poses before halting the match for a dance break with Carmella. As the match progressed during the timeout, though, Nakamura seized control and worked over the popular babyface.
"The President of Nakamerica", dubbed as such by Corey Graves, worked over Truth.
A hip toss allowed Truth to mount a comeback and deliver a twisting heel kick that grounded the champion.
His spinning forearm earned him a two count as Nakamura shot his shoulder off the mat just before the three.
Nakamura survived the onslaught and scored the win with the Kinshasa.
Result
Nakamura defeated Truth
Grade
C
Analysis
Nakamura is so lost in his role on SmackDown.
The United States champion has done nothing of note or importance in months and his matches have hardly been what one would consider reflective of the reasons he was one of the hottest free agents in wrestling back in 2015.
Much of that can be attributed to his booking over the last year and a half but he has lacked the spark he had at times in his NXT run, most specifically during that inaugural match with Sami Zayn.
Unfortunately, it does not appear as though that will change anytime soon.
Becky Lynch Promo
SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch, sporting an awesome "I'm The Man" t-shirt, hit the ring to address the WWE Universe.
"I won," she said, drawing a huge ovation from the fans, followed by chants of "Becky, Becky, Becky!"
Lynch asked what's next for the biggest star in WWE? The answer: a date with Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey.
Lynch said she's not here to cosplay or be a reality TV star. She's going to rip Rousey's arm off at Survivor Series. She tossed the mic to the mat and stood tall to close out the short, sweet promo.
Grade
A
Analysis
Lynch is not only the best thing going in WWE today, she may be the most talented talker. She speaks with such attitude and conviction that it is not a leap at all to believe every word that comes out of her mouth.
She's so smooth and natural on the mic that it is difficult to remember that her words were probably created in a meeting earlier in the afternoon. In a day and age where some of the performances on the mic are cringe-worthy for that reason alone, she continues to thrive and much of that can be attributed to the performer herself.
This was no different.
A quality promo that adequately put over a match that is not likely to have much in the way of face-to-face build prior to Survivor Series.
Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz and Randy Orton
Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio teamed together on SmackDown for the first time since 2009 Tuesday night as they battled The Miz and Randy Orton in a preview of Friday's World Cup quarterfinal round matches.
Hardy and Mysterio's history as partners afforded them early success but a well-timed distraction by The Miz allowed the heels to capitalize and seize control of the bout.
Orton and Miz isolated Hardy, working his head and neck. The Viper, ever aware of his surroundings, cut Hardy off from making the tag to Mysterio. He trapped The Charismatic Enigma in a headlock that continued to drain the energy from the former WWE champion but Hardy elbowed his way out. A Whisper in the Wind allowed him to create some separation.
Hardy finally made the hot tag and Mysterio exploded into the match, taking the fight to The Miz. A delayed DDT earned him a two count but Miz turned the tide with a well-timed backbreaker, followed by a neckbreaker for a near-fall of his own.
Miz tried for the Skull Crushing Finale but Mysterio made the tag to Hardy. The dynamic duo took the fight to the heels before Mysterio delivered the 619 and Hardy followed with the Swanton Bomb for the impressive victory.
As Hardy celebrated his victory, he ate an RKO from Orton. Moments later, The Viper struck a flying Mysterio with his finisher and proceeded to lay waste to Miz with a third, sending the message loudly and clearly that there are no friends come Crown Jewel.
Result
Hardy and Mysterio defeated Orton and Miz
Grade
B+
Analysis
With four guys as consistently good as Orton, Miz, Mysterio and Hardy involved, this was always destined to be a fun sprint of a tag match. Mysterio and Hardy have crazy chemistry between the ropes and have been wowing fans for nearly a decade, when they do get the opportunity to team up.
Orton establishing dominance with his trio of RKOs was a nice touch and establishes just how suddenly he can end the other Superstars' quests for victory in the World Cup tournament.
A strong finale to a very good show that started with a fantastic WWE title match and ended with four pros doing what they do best.