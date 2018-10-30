WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 30

2 of 6

Two of the best wrestlers on the planet squared off with the top prize in professional wrestling on the line Tuesday night.

Styles seized control of the bout heading into the first commercial break, targeting the knee of his challenger. Bryan fought back, though, and was rolling as he sought his second reign with the gold. As the Superstars scaled the ropes for a side suplex attempt from the top by Bryan, Styles countered and landed directly on the challenger's head as the show headed to break for the second time.

Coming back from the commercial, Bryan caught Styles in the Yes Lock and nearly scored a submission victory. Styles, though, made it to the bottom rope and necessitated the break.

Bryan launched himself at Styles in the corner, catching him with a corner dropkick and hoisted the champion on the top rope. He attempted a headscissors but Styles reversed to a Styles Clash attempt. Bryan, though, shifted his weight and executed said headscissors, grounding Styles.

He followed up with a series of kicks using his injured knee and the champion made him pay for it, whipping it over the middle rope.

Styles attempted the Phenomenal Forearm but Bryan countered and applied an armbar. He transitioned into the kimura but Styles countered into the Styles Clash and applied the Calf Crusher for the submission win.

After the match, the Superstars embraced out of respect for each other and Samoa Joe hit the ring, attacking Styles from behind. He applied the Coquina Clutch

Result

Styles defeated Bryan

Grade

A

Analysis

This is a match that happened on free television and fans should be grateful they got to witness it.

Styles and Bryan had a damn fine wrestling match, a rare babyface vs. babyface match that stayed true to the characters, the champion continued his monumental run atop the blue brand with another convincing win that not only elevates his star but the significance of the title as well.

The attack by Joe is likely to set up a WWE title match for Friday's show now that Bryan is momentarily out of the picture. The question is whether or not management switches the title or risks diminishing Joe's credibility further with another loss.