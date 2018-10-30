Report: Renee Young to Join Announcing Team at WWE Crown Jewel

Credit: WWE.com

Renee Young will work with the commentary team for WWE Crown Jewel on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Tuesday.

"It's unclear if Renee will have certain guidelines or rules to follow because of the country’s numerous restrictions for women," Satin wrote.

Young joined the Raw announce team as a guest commentator in August before replacing Jonathan Coachman on a full-time basis in September.

When WWE held the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April, none of the company's female wrestlers were allowed to step foot inside the ring. Women in general were permitted to attend but only if they were accompanied by a male guest.

The Saudi General Sports Authority even took the step of issuing an apology when footage of WWE's women's division was featured on the screens inside King Abdullah International Stadium.

WWE has drawn significant criticism for continuing with Crown Jewel as scheduled. The company confirmed in its third-quarter earnings report it wouldn't cancel or postpone the event.

Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi died Oct. 2 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government had initially denied any knowledge of the circumstances regarding Khashoggi's death before saying he was murdered during a "rogue operation."

Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox reported Oct. 22 both John Cena and Daniel Bryan were refusing to work Crown Jewel. WWE announced Monday on Raw that Bobby Lashley was replacing Cena in the WWE World Cup, while PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Tuesday that Bryan "made it clear he would not be traveling" to Saudi Arabia.