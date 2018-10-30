Wojnarowski: 'Would Be Shocked' If Jimmy Butler Isn't Traded by Thanksgiving

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler remains with the Minnesota Timberwolves for now, but he could be traded within the next month.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN spoke about the situation on The Lowe Post, saying the team's 3-4 start could lead to a trade involving the guard.

"If it's going as badly as it is, that more than anything else speeds up this trade process," Wojnarowski said, via Michael Rand of the Star-Tribune. "... I'd be shocked if he was there at Thanksgiving. It just feels like it will be sooner."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.