Wojnarowski: 'Would Be Shocked' If Jimmy Butler Isn't Traded by Thanksgiving

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Indiana Pacers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler remains with the Minnesota Timberwolves for now, but he could be traded within the next month. 

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN spoke about the situation on The Lowe Post, saying the team's 3-4 start could lead to a trade involving the guard.

"If it's going as badly as it is, that more than anything else speeds up this trade process," Wojnarowski said, via Michael Rand of the Star-Tribune. "... I'd be shocked if he was there at Thanksgiving. It just feels like it will be sooner."

    

